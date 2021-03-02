Morning news brief: Threat of AI, Trumps secretly vaccinated, and more

US National Security Commission has recommended that American universities must take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen as the Biden administration doubles down to protect university research from China. Meanwhile, sources close to Trump have revealed that Donald and Melania have already received a jab of the coronavirus vaccine in secret.

Click on headlines to read more

US urges Saudi Arabia to disband Rapid Intervention Force linked to Khashoggi murder

The Biden administration had earlier imposed sanctions on the Rapid Intervention Force and had banned the entry of 76 Saudis under a new policy against foreign officials who harass dissidents.

Donald and Melania Trump secretly vaccinated in January: Report

Speaking directly to his supporters and aides at the Conservative Political Action Conference, held in Orlando, Trump urged everyone to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

US steps up effort to protect university research from China

According to the National Security Commission on artificial intelligence, the recommendations will require more disclosure on research funding and partnerships at universities.

Gravitas: Tom Cruise's deepfake videos raise an alarm

What are deepfake videos? Have you ever come across them? Why is the deepfake technology so dangerous?

Iran: Country 'strongly rejects' Israeli accusation of mysterious blast

Last week an Israeli cargo ship suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman. The explosion ripped through the holes on either side of ship's hull. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran is behind the attack but Iran has denied any role in mysterious blast.