Donald and Melania Trump secretly vaccinated in January: Report

The former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump had received the coronavirus vaccine during their last days in the White House in January, as per locl reports.

However, it is still unclear as to which vaccine they received and how many doses.

Trump, who claims he is the main force behind getting the vaccine ready 'so quickly', urged his supporters to get vaccinated in their due time at his first public speech since he was asked to leave the White House.

Speaking directly to his supporters and aides at the Conservative Political Action Conference, held in Orlando, Trump urged everyone to get vaccinated saying, "how unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot".

Trump, once again, repeated and reminded everyone about his contribution to the vaccine campaign in the US. When the pandemic hit, the US was under his leadership and he oversaw the Operation Warp Speed task force.

He believes it is solely him and his administration who deserve all the credit for the mass inoculation programme being run in the US. "Never let them forget this was us. We did this," he said at CPAC.

This has come as a shock due to the secrecy in which Trump and the former FLOTUS got the jab and also because, throughout his time as the POTUS in the pandemic, Trump had dismissed the seriousness of the situation.

The aide, who has revealed the information to the American media house CNN, claims that Trump was still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail that the couple was given during his recovery from the time they had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

This comes as a contrast to how the other former Presidents and Vice Presidents have reacted to the vaccine. The US President, who won against Trump, Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris got vaccinated on live television in December. Former President including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, too, had volunteered to get vaccinated on camera.

While the former and current Presidents took the chance to raise awareness about the public safety about the vaccines, it still remains a surprise as to how did Trump miss out on a chance to gain a few extra minutes on television screens.