The Indian government will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting. Meanwhile, investigators identified five terrorists involved in the attack, which included three Pakistani nationals.

In other news, A missile attack on Kyiv early Thursday reportedly killed at least two people.

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Centre to brief opposition at all-party meeting today

The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the leaders, official sources said. Singh will chair the meeting.

Pahalgam attack: Who are the terrorists behind horrific Kashmir massacre? 3 Pakistani, 2 Kashmiri LeT operatives identified

Investigators on Wednesday (Apr 23) identified five terrorists involved in the deadly attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The terrorists include three Pakistani nationals and two local operatives from Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly received training in Pakistan.

Blood in Pahalgam: Decoding Pakistan's proxy war and charting India's strategic response

OPINION: 'The unity of Indians defeats Pakistan’s strategy. It has denied them the internal fracture they so desperately sought to exploit. Now, it’s time for India to exploit Pakistan's internal fissures.'

Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills at least two, injures dozens hours after Trump lashed out at Zelensky over Crimea

A missile attack on Kyiv early Thursday reportedly killed at least two people and injured 54, including children. The strike happened hours after US President Donald Trump slammed the Ukrainian president, saying Volodymyr Zelensky is prolonging the "killing field” after pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan.

VIDEO: Palestinian Authority President demands release of hostages and disarmament



Hamas's armed wing released a video Wednesday showing an Israeli-Hungarian hostage walking through a tunnel in Gaza and lighting a candle to mark his birthday.