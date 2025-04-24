Pahalgam massacre: Investigators on Wednesday (Apr 23) identified five terrorists involved in the deadly attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The terrorists include three Pakistani nationals and two local operatives from Jammu and Kashmir who allegedly received training in Pakistan.

Terrorist suspects identified

As per reports, the terrorists behind the tragic attack have been identified as Asif Fauji (alias Moosa), Suleman Shah (alias Yunus), and Abu Talha (alias Asif) from Pakistan, along with Adil Guri and Ahsan, two Kashmiris who reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 2018.

Officials say the group is affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and at least one of the attackers had previously been involved in terror strikes in Poonch.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, with top officers stationed in Srinagar. Officials are also probing the role of LeT deputy Saifullah Kasuri, who in a video shared on social media vowed that "Kashmir will become 'land of the pure' by February 2, 2026," and said that "in the coming days Mujahideen will intensify their attacks and Kashmir will be freed".

Pahalgam horror

Eyewitnesses revealed the attackers forced victims to prove their religious identity with physical markers like circumcision or by reciting Kalma, before shooting them.

"Any tourist who refused to comply with their instructions related to proving their religious identity was summarily executed," said an officer, as cited by Hindustan Times.

"There is a clear plan to stoke communal tensions and disrupt tourism growth in Kashmir," said another.

The terrorists also carried body cameras to record the massacre in Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist site near Pahalgam. Survivors said the assailants spoke Urdu.

Authorities previously released sketches of three suspects and announced a ₹20 lakh (over $23,000) bounty for information on each.

Security agencies suspect the attackers fled into the Pir Panjal range and are using difficult terrain to evade capture.