Former Pakistan Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain responded to New Delhi's diplomatic measures against Islamabad in the wake of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire in what is the deadliest attack on civilians in years.

India announced punitive measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing treaty and closure of the main land border crossing in Kashmir, with Hussain calling it a "childish decision".

In a post on X, Hussain wrote, "India under international law cannot put Indian Basin treaty in abeyance, it will be gross violation of treaty law, this childish decision ll effect only poor farmers of Punjab and Sindh."

In another post, he wrote, "The Indian Cabinet has concluded its security meeting—let's hope cool heads prevail and the authorities don't risk millions of lives by giving in to media-fueled war jingoism."

On one side, he hoped for restraint, but on the other side he retorted to war-mongering as he appeared to provoke people in Pakistan, as he said in another X post that "Pakistan is politically divided", but it stands "united as a nation". He added, "If attacked or threatened by India, all groups—PML-N, PPP, PTI, JUI, and others—will rally together under the Pakistani flag to defend our homeland."

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that Islamabad will make "a tit-for-tat response" to the Indian measures.

The diplomatic measures came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged that those responsible for the "heinous act" would be brought to justice.

"Their evil agenda will never succeed," Modi said shortly after the attack.

Indus Waters Treaty suspended

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday announced a series of actions against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank in 1960. The treaty governs the use of the Indus River system's waters, which flow through both countries."

Misri told reporters that the suspension is "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures (rejects) its support for cross-border terrorism".

The diplomatic measures also include shutting down the main land border crossing and diplomatic staff reductions, including withdrawing several Indian personnel from Islamabad and ordering Pakistanis home.

Pakistan to discuss security

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday offered its "condolences to the near ones of the deceased".

After India's diplomatic measures, Pakistan said it would convene its National Security Committee, composed of senior civil and military officials and summoned only in exceptional circumstances.

"The National Security Committee will discuss all the measures and a comprehensive response will be given," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told local media.

India has been seeking an exit from the water accord for years and now wants to "use this incident, which we deplore, as an excuse to come out of this treaty," Asif said.