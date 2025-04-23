India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, to hand over the formal persona non grata note for its military diplomats. This comes after India announced tough actions against Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people and injured many.

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry says, "The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the… https://t.co/qGEQUfHwlZ pic.twitter.com/yziqd7PLtI — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a cabinet committee security meeting and finalised the action on the neighbouring country. India halted the Indus Water Treaty temporarily, closed down posts various diplomats, imposed visa restrictions and closed the Attari checkpost with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press conference and said, "The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

He announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in 'abeyance' with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. He further said that the Wagha Attari border was to be closed with immediate effect. "The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect," Misri said. "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," he added.



Pakistan's response on Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan, in its first response, said that they had "nothing to do" with the attack but did not condemn the attack either. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "Pakistan has no link with the Pagalgam terror attack," claiming that it was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government, citing unrest in regions like Nagaland, Kashmir, and Manipur. Another statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, devoid of any condemnation, said, "We are concerned about the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in the Anantnag district [propaganda terminology]. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery".

