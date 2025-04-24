A missile attack on Kyiv early Thursday reportedly killed at least two people and injured 54, including children. The strike happened hours after US President Donald Trump slammed the Ukrainian president, saying Volodymyr Zelensky is prolonging the "killing field” after pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan.

An alert was issued by the Ukrainian authorities for a missile attack, and media reports mentioned that explosions were heard across the capital. "Kyiv is being attacked by enemy missiles," the city's military authorities said on Telegram.

Hours later, in a Telegram post, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "Two people were killed in the capital. 54 people were injured. 38 of them, including 6 children, were hospitalised."

Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelensky, said Russia was attacking Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities "with missiles and drones right now".

"Putin shows only a desire to kill," he said. "The attacks on civilians must stop."

What did Trump say?

Amid peace talks, Trump has slammed the Ukrainian president. "It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Recently, media reports claimed that Trump was ready to accept recognition of annexed Crimea as Russian territory. Previously, Vice President JD Vance said land swaps would be fundamental to any deal.

In his post, Trump was referring to Zelensky's comments, published in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, in which he said that ceding Crimea is against Ukraine's constitution.

"Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea," Zelensky was quoted as saying. "There is nothing to talk about here." Trump lambasted Zelensky over the remarks.

"This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia," Trump said, adding that if Ukraine "wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?"

He added: "The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that!"

"We are very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE."

Meanwhile, Ukraine said Wednesday that it was "committed" to Washington-led efforts to end the war with Russia. Vance threatened to abandon negotiations if a deal was not reached soon.

"We emphasised that we are committed to the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump," Yermak said after talks in London with representatives of Kyiv's allies, adding: "We are grateful to our partners for their firm support and common desire to end the war as soon as possible."

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos