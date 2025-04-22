Ukraine on Monday announced the plan to hold peace talks in the United Kingdom, while Russia on the same day confirmed its commitment to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Ukraine will hold peace talks with the United Kingdom, France, and the United States in London on Wednesday.

"We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," Zelensky wrote on social media platform X after "a good and detailed" phone talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday confirmed that Russia is open to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but refrained from giving a particular timeframe.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would make a deal this week.

Peskov stressed that efforts and ongoing work aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict must be conducted privately, cautioning against information leaks.

He also welcomed the US statement indicating it does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO.

In an evening address on Monday, Zelensky said Ukraine maintains its offer not to strike at civilian infrastructure and expects a clear response from Russia. He added that Ukraine is ready for any dialogue on how to ensure this commitment.

The most reliable way is to stop missile and long-range drone strikes, which would automatically guarantee the preservation of all civilian infrastructure, Zelensky said.

On the day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said they treat any peace initiative positively and they hope that the representatives of the government in Kiev will treat this the same way.

Regarding the proposal to refrain from striking civilian infrastructure targets, Putin said the matter requires thorough examination, possibly even through bilateral dialogue. They will analyze all such instances and make appropriate decisions for the future.

