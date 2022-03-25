Morning news brief: Taliban ban on girls' education, Ukrainians want peace, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Pentagon has said that Russia is more of a burden to China after Ukraine invasion. US and allies have slammed Taliban ban on education of girls. Ukrainians 'need to achieve peace' and halt Russian bombardment, said President Zelensky. Russia is running out of precision guided munitions and may rely on dumb bombs, said a report.

Pentagon says Russia more of a burden to China after Ukraine invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased the strategic burden on China, according to a senior Pentagon official, because Russian troops have been on the offensive in Ukraine for the better part of the month-long war.

'Reopen schools': US, allies slam Taliban ban on girls' education

The United States and its allies condemned the Taliban's decision to go back on its word and allow secondary schools for females in Afghanistan to reopen on Thursday, and demanded that the Islamic movement allow such schools to reopen.

Ukrainians 'need to achieve peace', halt Russian bombardment: Zelensky

Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and halt Russian bombardment, said President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. Millions have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.

Russia running out of precision guided munitions, may rely on dumb bombs, says report

Russia seems to be running out of precision guided munitions, a Reuters report said, citing a senior Pentagon official on Thursday. It also looks to rely on the so-called dumb bombs and artillery, the official added.