Russia running out of precision guided munitions, may rely on dumb bombs, says report  

Russia seems to be running out of precision guided munitions, a Reuters report said, citing a senior Pentagon official on Thursday.

It also looks to rely on the so-called dumb bombs and artillery, the official added.

This comes as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl has also speculated that he did not believe President Vladimir Putin wants to have an all-out conflict with NATO.

Not just this, Russia also seems to be suffering high failure rates, which is around 60% for some precision-guided missiles, three US officials told Reuters.

Russian forces have also taken heavy casualties and are low on supplies, the report added.

Despite relentless shelling, the invading forces have failed to capture any major city. The Russian armoured columns have barely moved in weeks. It has been stalled near the capital, Kyiv and besieged cities in the east.

Ukraine has also said that it is now shifting to the offensive. The forces have started to push back Russian forces, including north of Kyiv. It has also repelled five Russian attacks in the country’s east on Thursday.

In one month, Ukraine has fended off the invasion what many had anticipated to be a quick Russian victory.

(With inputs from agencies)