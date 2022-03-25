Ukrainians 'need to achieve peace', halt Russian bombardment, says President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and halt Russian bombardment, said President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

Millions have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.

US President Joe Biden is due to visit Poland, where several Ukrainians have taken refuge. He will witness the crisis in a better way, said a Reuters report.

On Friday, Biden is going to Poland to meet experts, who are involved in the refugee response.

In a brief video address early on Friday, Zelensky, who appeared exhausted, said that he made appeals to Western leaders "all for one reason - so that Russia understands that we need to achieve peace. Russia also needs to achieve peace."

"Every day we defend, we get closer to the peace we need so much ... and you can't stop for a minute. Because every minute is about our destiny, it is about our future. About whether we live," Zelensky added.

Western leaders announced new military and humanitarian aid in Brussels on Thursday and also denounced the Russian invasion as barbaric. The United States and Britain have also expanded sanctions on Russia to new targets.

The invasion has driven over half of Ukraine's children from homes, as per the United Nations.

