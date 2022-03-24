Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs to kill civilians

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs in his embattled country, urging NATO to provide military support.

The white phosphorus bombs were deployed in the eastern Luhansk Oblast region where an overnight shelling by the Russian forces killed four people, the Kyiv Independent reported.

According to the local governor Serhiy Haidai, the Russian forces attacked several towns in Luhansk Oblast using missiles and phosphorus bombs.

"The Russians are struggling. They can't advance. That's why they have started to use heavy weapons," the governor was quoted as saying.

This is not the first time that they have deployed phosphorus bombs in Ukraine. Earlier this month, a cop in Donbas region had accused Putin's forces of using phosphorus munition to attack civilians.

In a video address to NATO earlier in the day, Zelensky asked for military aid saying that children and adults are being killed by the Russian forces.

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said.

What is a phosphorous bomb?

White phosphorus is a substance used by militaries around the world in smoke, illumination and incendiary munitions, and is typically the burning element in tracer ammunition.

It burns brightly when exposed to air and produces a large amount of smoke, meaning it can be used to mark targets at night by lighting up an area on the battlefield or to create smokescreens during the day which

It is used mainly in the military, and other applications may include as a component in fertilisers, food additives and cleaning compounds. Initially, it was also used in pesticides and fireworks, but many countries have banned its use in several sectors.

The 1977 Geneva Convention restrict the deployment of white phosphorous bombs if they endanger civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)