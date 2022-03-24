One month since Russia invaded Ukraine: Hundreds dead, millions displaced - When will it end?

Zelensky mentions 9/11 and the Pearl Harbor attack

On March 16, Zelensky compared the invasion by Russia to 9/11 and the Pearl Harbor attack, which forced the United States to get involved in World War II. Meanwhile, Kremlin said the war in Ukraine was "going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks.

During an emotional and impassioned video address to the US Congress, Zelensky said, "In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand Ukrainians, understand us now when we need you right now."

"Remember Pearl Harbor. The terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," Zelensky said, adding that the attacks on September 11, 2001 "turned your cities, independent territories into battlefields."

The Ukrainian President said that his country is seeing such horrors every day. "Our country experiences the same every day. Right now, every day, every night for three weeks now ... Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death of thousands of people," he said.

(Photograph:Reuters)