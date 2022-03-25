'Every Afghan girl has right to education': US, allies slam Taliban ban on girls' education

The United States and its allies condemned the Taliban's decision to go back on its word and allow secondary schools for females in Afghanistan to reopen on Thursday, and demanded that the Islamic movement allow such schools to reopen.

Foreign Ministers from Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union's High Representative have released a joint statement condemning the Taliban's decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to return to school.

"The Taliban`s action contradicted its public assurances to the Afghan people and to the international community," read the statement, adding that the decision came after months of work by the international community to support teacher stipends based on an expectation that schools would be open for all, with the higher interest of Afghan students and teachers in mind.

"We call on the Taliban urgently to reverse this decision, which will have consequences far beyond its harm to Afghan girls. Unreversed, it will profoundly harm Afghanistan`s prospects for social cohesion and economic growth, its ambition to become a respected member in the community of nations, and the willingness of Afghans to return from overseas," added the statement.



The Taliban's chances of garnering political support and credibility, both at home and abroad, will be harmed as a result of the action, according to the statement.

"Every Afghan citizen, boy or girl, man or woman, has an equal right to an education at all levels, in all provinces of the country," it added.

As the new school year begins in Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced that boys will be able to continue their education as usual, but that girls beyond the sixth grade will be denied access to schools, according to local media.

"The Ministry of Education once again assures our nation that it is fully committed to providing the educational rights of all our compatriots. In order to generalize and standardize the quality of education ...," Tolo News quoted Aziz Ahmad Rayan, director of publications and communications at the Taliban Ministry of Education.



Rayan went on to say that schools for girls beyond sixth grade will remain closed for the time being, with Taliban leadership making the final decision.

After taking power, the Taliban promised to 'defend the rights of women, children, and minorities,' as they did during their previous administration from 1996 to 2001, when women were barred from pursuing higher education.

When schools resumed in September 2021 after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Taliban allowed girls up to standard 6 to attend.

Women were allowed to attend universities as well.

High schools for females, on the other hand, remained closed, despite assurances from authorities that they would reopen "as soon as possible."



