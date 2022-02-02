Morning news brief: Russia slams US, Covid fears in Tonga, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Vladimir Putin said the West countries are ignoring "fundamental Russian concerns". Also, see a photo feature on Russia's military bases.

COVID-19 fears loom as two virus cases were detected amid relief efforts in disaster-hit Tonga.

Amid escalating tensions with Ukraine, Russia President Vladimir Putin said the West is ignoring "fundamental Russian concerns". "It is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored," Putin said even as NATO and US rejected Russia's security document.

Tonga closed its borders on Wednesday after two virus cases were detected amid relief efforts after it was hit by a major volcano and a tsunami last month.

Citing a potential threat of "malicious" cyber activities, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked the United States athletes to use burner phones (temporary phones) during Winter Olympics 2022 in China and leave their personal cell phones at home.

After Ukraine's Orange Revolution in the winter of 2004, Putin had waged natural gas wars against the country destabilising it economically.

NFL star Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, officially bringing the curtain down on a glittering 22-season career.

WATCH | WHO: Sub-variant of Omicron detected in 57 countries, likely to be more severe