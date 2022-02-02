Satellite photos of Russia's military bases & Putin's Ukraine obsession

Pognovo camp in Voronezh, Russia

Russian military vehicles stationed at Pognovo camp in Voronezh, Russia on December 12, 2021.

The Russian leader has said many times that he suffered the same misery as his compatriots when the Soviet empire crumbled, most recently claiming he was forced to drive a taxi to make ends meet when he returned to his homeland.

For many Russians, the years after the Soviet collapse were marked by humiliation and poverty -- a stark contrast to the West's triumphalism and prosperity at the time.

Putin has claimed that the end of the Soviet Union was the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century" -- despite Russia living through two world wars.

Observers say his sense for revenge deepened when NATO and the EU expanded into countries once dominated by Moscow.

(Photograph:AFP)