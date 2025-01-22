US President Donald Trump stripped one of his most outspoken critics, John Bolton, of Secret Service protection.

Advertisment

Trump's administration has directed all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion staff to be put on leave as part of his executive order aimed at dismantling the programs across the federal government.

In other news, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned China against coercive actions in Asia during a Washington meeting with the Quad alliance.

Meanwhile, Trump expressed that he is 'open' to Elon Mask buying TikTok amid legal controversies surrounding the app.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

Trump strips vocal critic, ex-adviser John Bolton of Secret Service protection: 'You can't have that for life'

Advertisment

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 21) stripped one of his most outspoken critics, John Bolton, of Secret Service protection, a move that may be seen as retribution for criticism. Addressing reporters, Trump said that Bolton, his former US National Security Adviser, no longer has the protection, because "you can't have that for life."

Trump administration directs all federal DEI staff to be put on leave

Trump's administration has directed all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion staff to be put on paid leave, with plans to lay them off in the future, as stated in a memo from the Office of Personnel Management.

Trump's Secretary of State Rubio warns China as Quad nations push for free Indo-Pacific

Marco Rubio, the new US Secretary of State on Tuesday (Jan 21), a day after US President Donald Trump's inauguration, in a veiled but stark warning aimed at China warned against coercive actions in Asia.

Donald Trump says 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 21) expressed openness to his close ally tech billionaire Elon Musk acquiring TikTok, the Chinese-owned app embroiled in legal controversies. When asked by reporters if he would be open to Musk acquiring TikTok, Trump stated, "I would be if he wanted to buy it". Musk, who owns the social media platform X, is yet to comment on the possibility.

Watch | India prepares in full swing to celebrate 76th Republic day