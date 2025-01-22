US President Donald Trump's administration issued a directive to put all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff on paid leave, with agencies developing plans to lay them off in the future, according to a memo from the Office of Personnel Management.

This move is part of Trump's executive order aimed at dismantling diversity and inclusion programmes across the federal government.

Trump fires first female Coast Guard chief, Admiral Linda Lee Fagan

This also comes after Trump dismissed Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the head of the US Coast Guard, citing her excessive emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Fagan, who made history as the first woman to lead a branch of the US Armed Forces, was removed from her position on Tuesday. This comes after Trump said that he would eliminate DEI programmes across federal agencies.

The end of DEI programmes

Trump, who during his campaign trail had vilified diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government, labelled them as "immoral discrimination programs" in an order signed to end them.

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," read the order.

Campaign promises fulfilled

During his campaign, Trump frequently demonized gender diversity, attacking transgender people — most notably transgender women in women's sports — and gender-affirming care for children.



On Monday, Trump issued an executive order requiring US federal agencies to recognise only two genders — male and female- removing the option for any other gender identities.

According to Trump's gender order, federal agencies "shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology."

The Trump administration would only use "clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male," said the order.

The US president also wiped out 78 executive orders, actions and presidential memoranda issued by his predecessor Joe Biden, including those that prevented "discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," prejudice against LGBTQ Americans in education, as well as equity programmes for Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander Americans.

(With inputs from agencies)