On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 21) signed a slew of executive orders aimed at ending what the right-wing decries as "woke" culture. The newly inaugurated President of the United States (POTUS) repealed multiple Joe Biden-era executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality, and issued an order decreeing the legality of only two genders.

Advertisment

The end of DEI programmes

Trump, who during his campaign trail had vilified diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the federal government, labelled them as "immoral discrimination programs" in an order to end them.

Also read | 'Zuck is human', 'bad boy': Internet is divided on Mark Zuckerberg's viral video peeking at Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sánchez

Advertisment

"The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military," read the order.

Campaign promises fulfilled

During his campaign, Trump frequently demonized gender diversity, attacking transgender people — most notably transgender women in women's sports — and gender-affirming care for children.



On Monday, Trump issued an executive order requiring US federal agencies to only recognise two genders — male and female, removing the option for any other gender identities.

Advertisment

Also read | Trump signs executive order to delay TikTok ban in US by 75 days

According to Trump's gender order, federal agencies "shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology."

The Trump administration would only use "clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male," said the order.

The US president also wiped out 78 executive orders, actions and presidential memoranda issued by his predecessor Joe Biden, including those that prevented "discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," prejudice against LGBTQ Americans in education, as well as equity programmes for Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander Americans.

Also read | Trump says Putin 'destroying Russia' by not signing a deal to end Ukraine war

Criticism emerges

According to AFP news agency, Trump's policies are sure to face legal challenges.

Jami Taylor, a politics professor at Toledo University and an expert on LGBTQ policy, warned that due to Trump's policies, gender-affirming care could be at risk.

This would be especially true in cases where federal funds like state-run insurances Medicare and Medicaid are involved, said Taylor.

Watch | POTUS Donald Trump signs blitz of executive actions

(With inputs from agencies)