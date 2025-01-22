Marco Rubio, the new US Secretary of State on Tuesday (Jan 21), a day after US President Donald Trump's inauguration, in a veiled but stark warning aimed at China warned against coercive actions in Asia.

Rubio issued the warning during a Washington meeting with the so-called Quad alliance. Speaking alongside diplomats from Japan, India, and Australia, Rubio promised to work towards a "free and open Indo-Pacific," a phrase frequently used by US administrations for resisting China's territorial ambitions.

Quad alliance

The four nations said they support a region "where the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended."

"We also strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," the statement emphasised.

They also confirmed that they would work to hold a Quad summit — previously scheduled for this year in India — potentially marking Trump's first international visit in his new term.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regaled the new US president with "Namaste Trump", a massive rally held in honour of the Republican president's first visit to India in February 2020.

The Taiwan commitment

As China's assertive claims in the South China Sea and beyond draw global criticism, Rubio in his confirmation hearing reiterated that he would work to deter any Chinese military aggression towards Taiwan — the self-ruled island Beijing considers part of its territory.

Trump, meanwhile, during his campaign, had caused concern by his remarks that Taiwan needs to pay the US "protection money".

Rubio's revamping of the State Department

Rubio, a three-term senator, was unanimously confirmed by the Senate a day earlier. While addressing State Department employees, he, as per AFP, promised to protect American diplomats.

"There will be changes...But the changes are not meant to be destructive, they're not meant to be punitive," said the three-time Senator

"But we need to move faster than we ever have because the world is changing faster than we ever have," Rubio stated, flanked by his wife and children.

(With inputs from agencies)