US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 21) stripped one of his most outspoken critics, John Bolton, of Secret Service protection, a move that may be seen as retribution for criticism. Addressing reporters, Trump said that Bolton, his former US National Security Adviser, no longer has the protection, because "you can't have that for life."

In response, Bolton, who faces the alleged threat of an Iranian assassination plot, said he was "disappointed but not surprised" by Trump's move.

Trump defends decision

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump defended the move while launching a verbal attack on Bolton who has been a vocal critic of the former president. Trump labelled him a "very dumb person" and a "stupid guy", claiming, "We're not going to have security on people for the rest of their lives. Why should we?"

"You can't have that for life."

Bolton, 76, served in Trump’s administration during his first term.

"I thought he was a very dumb person, but I used him well because every time people saw me come into a meeting with John Bolton standing behind me, they thought that he'd attack them because he was a warmonger," quipped the US president.

Trump also revoked Bolton's security clearance, signing an executive order accusing the former aide of leaking "sensitive information drawn from his time in government" in his 2020 memoir, which was highly critical of Trump’s administration.

John Bolton 'disappointed'

In a statement on social media platform X, Bolton referenced the ongoing threat against his life. He highlighted the Justice Department's 2022 charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official accused of "attempting to hire a hit man to target me."

"That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump's own assassination," he said.

I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has decided to terminate the protection previously provided by the United States Secret Service. Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden's national-security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to extend… — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 21, 2025

Bolton added that even though he was critical of President Joe Biden's national security policies, "he nonetheless made the decision to extend (Secret Service) protection to me in 2021." He contrasted the decisions made by the two presidents, and remarked, "The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call."

Iran threat

The State Department has offered a $20 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the alleged Iranian mastermind behind the plot to assassinate Bolton - a former US ambassador to the United Nations. US officials have also claimed that Iran has targeted Trump for assassination to avenge the 2020 killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

(With inputs from agencies)