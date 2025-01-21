Newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet the foreign ministers of the QUAD member nations on Tuesday (Jan 21), according to a statement from the US Department of State.

Rubio will host discussions with the Indo-Pacific QUAD Foreign Ministers at 1 pm local time at the Department of State. This will be followed by a one-on-one meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at 3:45 pm.

Later in the day, Rubio is scheduled to meet individually with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japan's Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi at the same venue.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, speaking ahead of her meeting with Rubio, described the US-Australia relationship as “our most important strategic partnership.” She also welcomed the opportunity to gather with other QUAD nations so soon after the new administration began its term.

“It’s a demonstration of the collective commitment of all countries to the Quad, an iron-clad commitment in this time where close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is so important,” Wong said while speaking to reporters in Washington.

Advertisment

Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the QUAD Leaders' Summit in the United States. The summit, held in President Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, brought together leaders from the US, India, Australia, and Japan.

What is the QUAD?

The QUAD is a strategic partnership comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. Together, these nations represent nearly two billion people and account for over a third of the world’s gross domestic product. The grouping has been active for more than 15 years.

Initially established in 2007, the Quad began as a union of nations that collaborated in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. Since then, its scope has broadened to address regional challenges, including infrastructure development, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change, and maritime security.

China has often criticised the group, alleging that it aims to establish an “Asian NATO.” However, the Quad’s members maintain that it is a diplomatic initiative.

(With inputs from agencies)