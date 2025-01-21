US President Donald Trump has dismissed Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the head of the US Coast Guard, citing her excessive emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Fagan, who made history as the first woman to lead a branch of the US Armed Forces, was removed from her position on Tuesday. This comes after Trump said that he would eliminate DEI programs across federal agencies.

'DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable'

Elon Musk, a key adviser to Trump’s administration and head of its cost-cutting efforts, hinted at the dismissal in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While not directly confirming the decision, Musk criticised DEI efforts, stating, “Undermining the US military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable.”

According to Fox News, a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security said that Fagan’s removal stemmed from concerns about border security, recruitment challenges, and a perceived "erosion of trust." The report also highlighted her alleged failure to address border security threats, staff retention issues, and mismanagement in acquisitions, as well as her focus on DEI initiatives.

Admiral Fagan, appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2021, made history as the first female uniformed leader of a US Armed Forces branch. In June, she penned a Pride Month tribute encouraging Americans to “live their truth.” She also emphasised the value of diverse teams in a 2023 interview with Military Families Magazine, saying, that they possess a “deeper strength of thought” compared to more homogenous groups.

However, her tenure was not without controversy. Lawmakers had accused the Coast Guard under her leadership of facing ongoing and significant issues related to sexual harassment claims.

Trump’s swift action against Fagan is part of a broader effort to undo Biden-era policies. The president has vowed to “identify and remove” over a thousand appointees from the previous administration.

