US President Donald Trump attended an interfaith service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday (Jan 21) with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump. US Vice President JD Vance and the Second Lady also attended the event.

Advertisment

Also read | Explained: Trump wants to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. Can he do that?

Videos of the event surfaced online, showing all four people sitting together while Trump's family, including his two sons and daughters-in-law, were sitting in the row behind Trump.

Trump's second day in office began with a service at the Washington National Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/EUGcWduo3A — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) January 21, 2025

Advertisment

The 47th president was seen sitting silently and was focused on his thoughts while Melania was right beside him. Vance was seen talking to his wife in between the events.

Also read | Explained: Why is Trump so obsessed with taking Panama Canal back? Is it essential for US?

The "Interfaith Service of Prayer for the Nation" came just 12 days after the church hosted the funeral ceremony for former US President Jimmy Carter. Trump attended the event held on January 9.

Advertisment

Trump and Vance at a prayer service in Washington National Cathedral with the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/RsDRjAK8Gb — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 (@DKH013) January 21, 2025

The tradition of hosting a prayer service during the inauguration of the US President by the National Cathedral has been taking place since 1933. It was held for the first time when Franklin Roosevelt entered the White House as US President.

Also read | Hamas calls for escalation of fighting after Israeli raid on Jenin; Netanyahu vows to 'eradicate terrorism'

However, the tradition paused for a few decades until Ronald Reagan's second term in 1985. In 1997, President Bill Clinton moved the interfaith service to the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Downtown DC.

Former US President George W Bush attended the interfaith service back in 2001 at the National Cathedral where it has become a day-after Inauguration Day tradition.

Also read | Who were the Capitol riots accused that US President Trump granted pardon to?

During the inaugural ceremony of Joe Biden in 2020, the prayers were held online due to the global pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)