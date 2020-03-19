Morning News Brief: Pakistan's coronavirus deaths, China's COVID-19 situation, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Pakistan witnesses first two coronavirus deaths in one day

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed the country's first two coronavirus deaths after two men died in the northern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh with travel history to UK

A 23-year-old woman in Chandigarh tested positive for COVID-19 with travel history to the United Kingdom, authorities said.

Not since World War-II has Germany faced such a challenge: Chancellor Merkel on coronavirus pandemic

As Europe grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the fight against COVID-19 as the "biggest challenge since the second world war".

China reports no new domestic coronavirus infection as 'imported' cases surge

Wuhan in China which was the epicentre of the coronavirus reported no new domestic cases for the first time since the outbreak began, however, authorities said imported cases had surged.

Players slam French Open for rescheduling event without consulting them

French Open's decision to rescheduling their tennis season and postponing it to September amid the coronavirus outbreak received massive backlash as the organisers faced criticism.

Opinion | Playing for higher stakes: Saudi Arabia gambles on oil war with Russia

Saudi Arabia’s oil spat with Russia throws a spanner into the works of the Kingdom’s long-standing effort to hedge its bets, a strategy that has taken on added significance as the Gulf comes to grips with the likelihood that the region’s security architecture will fundamentally change.







