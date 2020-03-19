China reports no new domestic coronavirus infection as 'imported' cases surge

Wuhan in China which was the epicentre of the coronavirus reported no new domestic cases for the first time since the outbreak began, however, authorities said imported cases had surged.

Also Read: Coronavirus may make 25 million jobless, workers to lose $3.4 trillion in income

China's National Health Commission reported 34 cases which were brought in from abroad with the total number shooting up to 189.

Beijing accounted for 21 cases of the 34 imported infections from abroad.

Watch Video:

Chinese authorities had reported the first case of the virus on December 31, since then Wuhan has been reporting cases of infection, however on Thursday, the tide seems to have turned.

Also Read: Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation

According to the commission, there were eight deaths in Hubei province with the nationwide toll rising to 3,245.

There are at least 80,928 people who are infected from the virus.

The virus has now spread to 150 countries with Italy being the most affected outside China with 2,978 deaths, 35,713 cases.

Europe which has now become the epicentre of the virus has reported 4,112 deaths.