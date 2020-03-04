Coronavirus live updates: Harsh Vardhan to hold meeting with Delhi government officials

Coronavirus in India: what do we know so far Photograph: WION Web Team
Mar 04, 2020, 12.22 PM
Telangana: Hyderabad Metro Rail sprayed disinfectant at stations & inside metro coaches. The state government has also issued public advisories as part of an awareness campaign. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/aFrr1NSzuK— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Mar 04, 2020, 12.20 PM
Also read: 15 Italian tourists test positive for coronavirus; total number rises to 21 in India
Fifteen Italian tourists tested positive in preliminary tests for the novel coronavirus in New Delhi taking the total number of confirmed cases to 21 in India. The authorities have sent the samples to a facility in Pune for final confirmation.
Mar 04, 2020, 10.47 AM
Coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan to hold meeting with Delhi government officials
Six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
Mar 04, 2020, 09.40 AM
Amazon confirms first coronavirus case among US employees
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We`re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.
The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon`s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.
The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.
Mar 04, 2020, 09.33 AM
120 Umrah pilgrims turned back from RGI Airport in Hyderabad
As many as 120 Umrah pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on February 27, were forced to turn back from the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport as Saudi authorities have temporarily halted the entry of pilgrims to the country in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the world.
Mar 04, 2020, 09.31 AM
Also read: One Intel employee potentially exposed to coronavirus, under quarantine
The virus outbreak, which has seen cases being registered across the world including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan, has had a significant impact on businesses across industries.
Mar 04, 2020, 09.28 AM
Global cases: At least 91,700, according to the latest figures from the WHO
Global deaths: At least 3,100, according to the latest figures from the WHO
Mar 04, 2020, 09.35 AM
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school: Premises closed, all exams cancelled
A private school in Noida has been shut after it was reported that one of the parents of the student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Health authorities are conducting the necessary medical checks at the school premises and school management has cancelled all the exams except boards.
Mar 04, 2020, 09.27 AM
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur: A suspected case of #coronavirus has come to our knowledge, it's not right to jump to conclusions. Tests will be done, factual position will be clear only after his reports come in. We have come to know that the person is from Bilaspur. (03.03) pic.twitter.com/ROJk3sL02J— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
Mar 04, 2020, 09.26 AM
Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, Airports Authority of India, Northeaster Region: There are 2 int'l airports in northeast region-Imphal & Guwahati. No int'l flight is operating in Imphal&at Guwahati only Druk Air operates from Singapore, Thailand&Bhutan. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/BJSdzA1BZO— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020