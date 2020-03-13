IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 amid coronavirus outbreak, confirms BCCI

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic, many sporting events all around the world have taken a major hit. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. With almost every sporting events either getting postponed or suspended, all eyes were on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which was scheduled to start from March 29.

The BCCI, in a statement, said that the board is concerned and sensitive about the stakeholders and public health while adding that it is taking all steps to ensure that IPL 2020 is a safe cricketing experience.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," the statement added.

Earlier, the Indian government had suspended all the visas till April 15 which brought the future of IPL 2020 and the participation of foreign players under dark clouds. However, with IPL 2020 being suspended till April 15, cricket fans will hope that the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic improves.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi - Manish Sisodia - confirmed that there will be no sporting activities in the national capital, including IPL 2020, until further notice. The Delhi government's statement came as a big blow to IPL and BCCI with Feroz Shah Kotla being the home stadium of Delhi Capitals.

Many sporting events such as ISSF Shooting World Cup, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Euro, NBA and Australia Grand Prix, to name a few have been either suspended or postponed and it will be interesting to see how the BCCI manages to conduct IPL 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.