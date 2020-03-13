No IPL 2020, other sports event to be held in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak: Manish Sisodia

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the Delhi government has banned all sporting activities, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches and other conferences until further notice, announced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday (March 13). The Delhi government's ban will be specific to events where gatherings of 200 people or more are likely. However, this comes as a major blow to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council ahead of their meeting on March 14 (Saturday).

"Thousands of people will come for these events, from all over. There is no way to know who is coming, where they are coming from and no way to control their arrival. It takes only one person to spread this disease, to be a carrier," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"For this reason, the government has decided to ban these events. Right now, social distancing is the best solution. We have asked all District Magistrates and Sub-District Magistrates to follow all orders from the Health Department," he added.

Future of IPL 2020 unclear?

Even though it is yet unclear whether IPL 2020 matches will be allowed to take place in empty stadiums, as it will happen in the remaining two ODIs of the India vs South Africa ODI series. Meanwhile, Delhi have followed Maharashtra's footstep where the state government has banned ticket sales of IPL 2020.

However, it will be interesting to see the outcome of the IPL Governing Council meeting which will be held on March 14 (Saturday). All the IPL franchises have been invited to the meeting and it is highly likely that the cash-rich tournament will be pushed back with more afternoon matches and doubleheaders to be played.