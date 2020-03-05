Coronavirus Outbreak: 29 people test positive in India; Paytm and Oyo affected

India on Wednesday reported a jump in the number of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases with 29 positive cases while many are in the isolation wards of hospitals across the country awaiting the outcome of laboratory tests.

Also read: James Bond film 'No Time To Die' postponed until November due to coronavirus

Two each in New Delhi, NCR and Telangana, six in Agra, 17 in Jaipur which includes a group of 16 Italian tourists. The latest infection case is that of a Paytm employee in Gurugram has now been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Also read: Global growth to fall below last year's level due to coronavirus, says IMF

Paytm says that the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, which is one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

Also read: WHO confirms mortality rate due to coronavirus at 3.4%, higher than previous estimate



The person who was confirmed positive for coronavirus has infected six of his relatives in Agra. All six infected people from Agra have been shifted to the Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi.

Also read: 15 Italian tourists test positive for coronavirus; total number rises to 28 in India

In Jaipur, 16 Italian nationals have also tested positive. These Italian tourists came to India on February 21 when Italy was not a part of universal screening.

The 17th person is an Indian driver who was accompanying these Italian nationals. All the infected people from Jaipur have now been quarantined at the Indo-Tibetian border police camp in New Delhi.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: One Intel employee potentially exposed to coronavirus, under quarantine

An Indian Army Major who recently returned from Iran has been quarantined as a precautionary measure as well. The officer has not been admitted to any hospital but has voluntarily offered to isolate himself.

Also, three schools in Delhi-NCR have been closed as a precautionary measure. More schools are mulling advancing their holidays as precautionary measures. Several schools have also issued an advisory to parents.

In a press conference, the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that there are sufficient N-95 masks and medical kits available and there is no need to panic.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will not be participating in any 'Holi-Milan' programme in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

"Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Oyo Hotels is cutting its global workforce by about 5,000 to 25,000 people, with the deepest reductions in China after business there crumbled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.