James Bond film 'No Time To Die' postponed until November due to coronavirus

James Bond producers decided not to release the latest film, "No Time to Die", due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus.

Also Read: No Time To Die: Writers appeal to makers to postpone the release

The much-anticipated movie was set to premiere in London on March 31 and was due to be released in April worldwide.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," the producers said in a statement.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020 ×

"The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020," it said.

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020 ×

The organizers of one of the world's biggest publishing trade fairs, the London Book Fair, cancelled the event in the wake of the virus.

Reed Exhibitions said many international exhibitors were facing travel restrictions. The book fair was set to be held from March 10 to 12. The organizers were expecting at least 25,000 people to attend the fair at the Olympia London exhibition and conference centre in west London.

Also Read: WHO confirms mortality rate due to coronavirus at 3.4%, higher than previous estimate

The British government has said that "large-scale gatherings" could be scaled back if cases spiral.

On Tuesday, Disney had cancelled a launch event in London for its new streaming channel due to the threat of the virus.

Europe has been hit hard due to the virus with the death toll in Italy crossing over 100 even as Germany's health minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers that the "coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic".