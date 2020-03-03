No Time To Time To Die: Writers appeal to makers to postpone the release of James Bond film due to coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus in China has already affected the 25th film of James Bond- 'No Time To die'. The film had earlier called off its Beijing premiere and promotional tour in China and now the writers of MI6-HQ website- the biggest Bond fan blog- have written an open letter to the makers to postpone the release of the film until summer.



Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, 'No Time to Die' is scheduled to release worldwide in April and will have it world premiere in London on March 31. The film is Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond.



In an open letter, writers for the MI6-HQ website —the blog which is behind several books on the film, including the official MI6 Confidential magazine — said that the makers should “put public health above marketing release schedules.”



Co-written by James Page, the co-founder of the MI6 website, and David Leigh, founder of the James Bond Dossier, the letter applauded the decision of cancelling the film’s publicity tours in China, South Korea and Japan, and postpone its release in Hong Kong until April 30.

“These are sensible actions that should be applauded,” they said.



The letter reasoned that considering most developed countries were banning large public gatherings, cinema halls would be directly effected thereby effecting the film's business significantly.



“With a month to go before No Time to Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States,” the letter further added. “Today, Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, 'How safe do you feel?'"



Referring to the world premiere, writers noted that the capacity of London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the event is due to take place, is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are now banning for public gatherings.



“Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants,” the letter added.

The letter concluded that summer would be the ideal time to release the film as experts feel the disease would be at its peak and under control.



“It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important,” it said. “We have all waited over four years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”