No Time To Die: Here's when James Bond film will release in India

This is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year -- No Time To Die that will have Daniel Craig return as the beloved spy James Bond.

The makers recently released an IMAX poster from the film in which Daniel Craig can be seen riding a bike. Now, they have also announced the release date of the film in India and we are excited!

The film ‘No Time To Die’ will hit the big screen in India on a new date, that is, April 2. Earlier, the James Bond film was supposed to release on April 3 in India. The film will, however, release worldwide on April 10, 2020.

The makers haven’t given any reason for bringing the film a day earlier but who’s complaining?

See the trailer of the upcoming James Bond film here:

