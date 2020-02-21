No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond will make you drool in new IMAX poster

We don't think we needed any hyping for 'No Time To Die', the upcoming James Bond film but well the makers think otherwise.

MGM today released an IMAX poster in which Daniel Craig can be seen riding on a motorbike. It could probably be his last ride, because technically it's his last James Bond film.

As for the reason for an IMAX poster, the film will be screening in IMAX theaters, for the audiences to fully immerse in the James Bond world. Also read: No Time To Die: Billie Eilish releases James Bond official theme song

See the poster for yourself:

Check out the exclusive #NoTimeToDie IMAX poster. The 25th Bond film is the first to have select sequences filmed using IMAX cameras. pic.twitter.com/THzVCrGq7j — James Bond (@007) February 20, 2020 ×

Check out the trailer of 'No Time To Die' here:

'No Time To Die' will release in April 10, 2020. See posters here.