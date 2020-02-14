No Time To Die: Billie Eilish releases James Bond official theme song

The theme song of the upcoming Jame Bond film is finally out as teen sensation Billie Eilish revealed the much-anticipated number for ‘No Time To Die’.

We last told you that Billie Eilish became the youngest music collaborator to grab an opportunity to make music for a James Bond film. What better than making it for Daniel Craig, who will be seen in the role of James Bond for the last time as he said he would like to play the role one last time and then move on.

As for the official theme song, Billie Eilish’s number is a four-minute ballad which sounds like a haunting song of betrayal and despair. The song is co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas, and performed to an orchestral arrangement.

The song lyrics run like: "Fool me once, fool me twice/Are you death or paradise? Now you'll never see me cry/There's just no time to die."

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled "No Time To Die" and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

It was posted on Thursday to YouTube and various music streaming sites with the same name as the film's title, ‘No Time to Die’. It was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

Watch the film's trailer here:

The track was released by Eilish's Interscope Records/Darkroom label as it includes veteran British session musician Johnny Marr on guitar.

Before Billie Eilish, stars like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney have created theme songs for James Bond films.

‘No Time to Die’ is the 25th film from the James Bond franchise and is due to release in theaters in April.