No Time To Die: Billie Eilish roped in to perform theme song of James Bond film

As amazing as that sounds, American singer Billie Eilish has been confirmed to write and perform the theme song of next installment of James Bond, 'No Time To Die'. The upcoming film will have the teen pop sensation perform the song.

The announcement was made on January 14 as Billie Eilish continues to chart ladders of success with her music and lyrics.

The singer Billie Eilish is merely 18-years-old and will become the youngest artist in history to take on the task. Previously , we have heard musicians like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney take up the honour. Also read: No Time To Die: Hans Zimmer joins James Bond film as composer

Official Twitter account of the franchise posted, "The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song." Watch James Bond trailer here.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock," Billie Eilish

'No Time to Die' is the 25th film in the James Bond series. It will have Daniel Craig reprise the role of world's most famous spy, James Bond 007. This will be his last film as the spy.

The James Bond film is expected to hit the theatres in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Eilish has been having a great year as her breakout song 'Bad Guy' became the most successful song last year and she even won six Grammy Awards nominations and won subsequently, including album of the year and best new artist.

The title of the song has not been released yet.

