WHO confirms mortality rate due to coronavirus at 3.4%, higher than previous estimate

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now confirmed that the mortality rate due to coronavirus is 3.4 per cent.

Also read: 15 Italian tourists test positive for coronavirus; total number rises to 28 in India

The earlier estimates were projecting the death rate at just about 2 per cent.

The mortality rate for coronavirus is very low.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: One Intel employee potentially exposed to coronavirus, under quarantine

Fatality rate depends upon many factors like where a patient is being treated, their age, the severity of the disease and any pre-existing health conditions that they might have.

Experts have predicted that the fatality rate of the disease will decrease as the number of confirmed cases rise.

A study conducted by the Chinese centre for disease control and prevention shows that the virus mostly affects old people with pre-existing health problems.

It shows that the disease impacts people above 50 years of age much more than other age groups.

Mortality rate by age:

10 to 19 years - 0.2 per cent

20 to 29 years - 0.2 per cent

30 to 39 years - 0.2 per cent

40 to 49 years - 0.4 per cent

50 to 59 years - 1.3 per cent

60 to 69 years - 3.6 per cent

70 to 79 years - 8 per cent

80+ years - 14.8 per cent