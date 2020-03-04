Coronavirus death toll in Italy crosses 100, at least 3,000 infected

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy crossed 100 as the government announced the closure of all schools and universities until March 15 to help combat the spread of the virus.

Also Read: Global growth to fall below last year's level due to coronavirus, says IMF

The government said the number of deaths had surged to 107 in the last 24 hours with at least 3,000 infected. Twenty-eight people died in the country today.

Italy is now the worst affected by the virus in Europe.

Watch Video:

Fifteen Italian tourists tested positive for the COVID-19 in preliminary tests in New Delhi on Monday. On Tuesday, 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel in south Delhi were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility for preventive isolation.

Meanwhile, Germany's health minister Jens Spahn told lawmakers that the "coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic" while the UK government estimated that up to one-fifth of employees could be off work at the peak of the outbreak.

"The situation is changing very quickly... What's clear is that we have not yet reached the peak of the outbreak," Spahn said.

Also Read: WHO confirms mortality rate due to coronavirus at 3.4%, higher than previous estimate

In France, defence minister Florence Parly said the army is "ready to intervene if it becomes necessary" as Europe prepared to take on the virus on a war footing.

Netherlands health minister Bruno Bruins advised the country to go "one step further" in preparing for a large-scale outbreak while health officials in Norway have drawn up contingency plans for a scenario under which 25 per cent of Norway's population could be infected.

In Poland, the parliament has passed legislation giving the government emergency powers to fight the virus with the Latvian government keeping up to hundred beds reserved for potential coronavirus patients as Europe braced for further spread of the virus.