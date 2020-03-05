Coronavirus outbreak: Iranians stranded in India to be taken back on Friday

Many Iranians stranded in India due to cancellation of flights between the two countries over coronavirus fears will be taken back on Friday.

An empty flight from Iran will be coming to India on Friday to take them back.

An Iranian source when asked how many Iranians will be going back said, "We are in the process of mobilizing".

The Indian government is making efforts to bring back its stranded citizens from the affected regions of Iran. Indian medical teams are in the process of setting up a clinic in Qom city - one of the worst affected regions of Iran hit by coronavirus.

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities."

So far there are no cases of Indians being infected with coronavirus in Iran. India plans to bring its stranded citizens back via normal civil aviation channels.