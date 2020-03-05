Switzerland reports first death as China reports over 3,000 deaths

A woman in Switzerland died in a Lausanne hospital after being affected by coronavirus in the canton of Vaud as the country reported 58 infections.

The 74-year-old woman was a "high-risk patient" suffering from chronic disease, Swiss authorities said.

Also read: Panic buying follows coronavirus across the globe The virus which was first detected in Wuhan in China has now spread worldwide with over 81 countries affected. It has hit South Korea the hardest where 6,000 people infected with 35 deaths as PM Chung Sye-kyun said face mask exports would be banned from Friday. At least 10,000 people have been infected worldwide with 200 dead outside China. Also read: Thousands held on cruise ship off California over coronavirus fears

Most of South Korea's infections have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus sect.

With several flights disrupted worldwide, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus

In China which is the epicentre of the virus reported 31 more deaths on Thursday with the death toll crossing 3,000.