India under complete lockdown for three weeks, announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in India in the wake of the rapid increase in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. The coronavirus tally has crossed the 500-mark in India with over 30 fresh cases of Covid-19 getting reported from across the country on Tuesday.

The number now stands at 536.

The lockdown will begin 12 am on March 25 and will run for three weeks.

“From 12 AM tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days — three weeks. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days of nationwide complete lockdown, we will be pushed back 21 years,” PM Modi said, in a televised address to the nation, on Tuesday evening.

He added, “Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again.”

The prime minister also emphasised social distancing as the only resort to fighting the growth of coronavirus, adding it should be exercised at any cost.

“Social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop Coronavirus - stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked the citizens for the smooth execution of Janata Curfew imposed in the wake of the rapid increase in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“The one-day Janata Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind,” he said.

Further stressing on the gravity of the problem, PM Modi said, “You have to remember that a coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home.”

India has so far witnessed cases of COVID-19 mostly related to travel and local transmission from imported cases. Community transmission of the disease has not been documented till now.