Coronavirus: India shows unprecedented solidarity, claps for its essential services amid Janata Curfew

People across India came out on their terraces and balconies to clap to express appreciation towards those who have been providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of cases of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. Seven people have been reported to be dead.

It is amid this spurt that the country is observing an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata Curfew’. Under this, people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport is suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items are closed on the day.

PM Modi also asked the citizens to show appreciation for those who carried out essential services. People, hence, on Sunday clapped, clang utensils and rang bells in an unprecedented show of solidarity.

PM Modi, to this end, on Sunday evening took to Twitter and thanked his countrymen for the smooth execution of the exercise.

The Indian government has been keeping a close watch on the preparedness of the health facilities in the wake of the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The ICMR on Saturday revised its strategy to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. It said all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. The new ICMR guidelines also said asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.