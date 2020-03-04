Explained: Frequently asked questions about coronavirus

What are the symptoms of the disease?

Those who have been infected with coronavirus, suffer coughs, fever and breathing difficulties. The symptoms could take up to 14 days to appear. The coronavirus can also cause pneumonia.

What can you do if you feel sick?

The WHO recommends turning to your local hospital for the right advice. Indian citizens can take some added steps as well.



Stay indoors and avoid public places.



The government of India has set up a 24/7 helpline number and email id:

Phone number: +91-11-2397 8046

Email ID: ncov2019@gmail.com

How deadly is the coronavirus?

Diseases like the Wuhan virus, SARS and MERS belong to the same family. The Wuhan coronavirus is deadlier than the seasonal flu, but not as deadly as SARS. The global rate of mortality is around 3.4 per cent.

SARS killed about 10 per cent of infected individuals. MERS was worst, it had a fatality rate of about 35 per cent.

Do face masks help?

While they don't guarantee total protection, experts do recommend using one. The virus transmits through droplets when someone sneezes.

If you are close to someone who has been infected, the mask can stop the disease from being passed on. Similarly, if you are showing the symptoms, wearing a mask can protect others.

Is there a cure?

So far, there is none. There is no approved drug for the coronavirus, but several are being tested. Reportedly, a vaccine is under development too. But, it could take 18 months to hit the markets.

According to reports from last month, the doctors are using a combination of drugs and methods to treat the patients.

How can you protect yourself?

Wash your hands with clean water and soap, meticulous hand washing is the best available option. If that is not possible, one may use wipes or hand sanitizers.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Seek medical help if you have a fever, cough or if you feel difficulty in breathing.

If you are visiting any affected areas, avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals, or surfaces that were under contact with animals.

Avoid eating raw, undercooked animal products.