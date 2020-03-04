28 coronavirus cases reported in India; sufficient N 95 masks available, says CM Kejriwal

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that there are a total of 28 coronavirus cases in India; one in Delhi, six in Agra, 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and three in Kerala.

Vardhan said he met with Delhi's health minister, corporation officials and urged them to augment facilities of isolation wards in hospitals.

The minister added that six novel coronavirus cases in Agra are relatives of Delhi-based man who tested positive earlier.

All international passengers are to be screened for novel Coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, Air India has urged those who were on AI-154 flight from Vienna to Delhi on February 25th to follow protocol notified by the ministry of health on coronavirus. The notification was issued on Twitter as one of the passengers on the flight had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 16 infected Italian nationals in Jaipur came to India on February 21st when Italy was not a part of universal screening.

All the infected people from Jaipur have now been quarantined in the Indo-Tibetian Border Police camp in New Delhi.

An Indian army major who recently returned from Iran has been quarantined as a precautionary measure. The officer has not been admitted to any hospital but has voluntarily offered to isolate himself.

Three schools in Delhi NCR have been closed as a precautionary measure. More schools are mulling advancing their holidays as precautionary measures. Several schools have also issued advisory to parents.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said that there are sufficient N 95 masks and medical kits available.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the government is proactively engaged in dealing with coronavirus, and the PM is monitoring the situation every day.

Javadekar said over six lakh people have been screened at 21 airports for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be participating in any "Holi Milan" celebration this year in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.