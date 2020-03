MEA says 17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus

Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

He said the 16 Indians in Japan are being treated at onshore medical facilities in that country.

He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons -- 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners -- from China.

Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said.

The Helpline Number for coronavirus : +91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for coronavirus : ncov2019@gmail.com

(With inputs from PTI)