Coronavirus: What is the difference between epidemic and pandemic?

The world health organisation has now categorised the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. The Covid-19 virus was till now categorised as an epidemic.

While the WHO chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the change of categorisation doesn't change the body's assessment of the threat posed by the virus, WION will explain to you what is the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic. And how it could change the way the world tackles the deadly virus.

The differences between an epidemic and pandemic is based on the geographic area and the number of people under its influence.

What is a epidemic?

Simply put, when any disease spreads in a region and infects its residents it is categorised as an epidemic.

The world health organisation defines an epidemic as — the occurrence in a community or region of cases of illness. Clearly above normal expectancy.

An epidemic is a term used in a regional context.

Going by this definition, the coronavirus outbreak is an epidemic in several nations. Like the worst affected nations of China, Italy and South Korea.

What is a pandemic?

It is an elevation to the epidemic. As per the definition given by ''a dictionary of epidemiology'' which is the standard reference for epidemiologists.

A pandemic is — '' an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people''.

To put it in perspective ''pandemic'' is a term used in a global sense. When a disease has a worldwide presence.

While a ''pandemic'' sounds much scarier than epidemic it is important to remember that the difference is based on the geographic extent and the number of patients infected.

It's important to keep in mind that in theory categorisation as a pandemic does not talk about the seriousness of diseases.

Practically and with the situation on the ground. An epidemic could be much more deadly than a pandemic.

The coronavirus, even though a pandemic now. Remains a virus with a very less death rate worldwide.

World health organisation director-general has urged people to remain calm and also said that this categorisation should not result in the spread of unreasonable fear.