Coronavirus outbreak: Stranded Indian students in UK demonstrate outside Indian High Commission

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, around 60 Indian students held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London demanding a return to their respective homes.

The students, mostly from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stood outside the High Commission building all day and refused to leave the premises.

According to these students, "they have nowhere to go" as the colleges and hostels have been closed due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

In a video message, students appealed to the Indian government to rescue them.

"Due to this coronavirus outbreak, our rent agreements have been cancelled. We cannot afford to pay 250 to 350 pounds per month for our accommodation. Students are unable to find jobs as well people are saying the economy is not doing well, so there are no jobs," one student said in the video appeal.

"Right now we are dependent on the money coming from our families in India. But they can only support us so much. We request Jagan Reddy, KCR and the Indian government to please help us," the student added.

Some of these students booked flights to go back home but those have been cancelled.

India has announced a ban on travel from the UK and the European Union until March 31.

There are more than 5000 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom with more than 220 deaths.

Meanwhile, a special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students and other cases has departed for India from Rome.

This comes as Italy is now the worst-hit country in the world dealing with over 53,578 cases with 4,825 deaths.