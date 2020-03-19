Coronavirus confirmed cases rise to 166 in India

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 166 in the country with 141 Indian nationals affected including 25 foreigners.

Also Read: Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh with travel history to UK

Maharashtra reported the most number of confirmed cases with 42 infected followed by 25 in Kerala.

Watch Video:

The national capital reported 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Karnataka reported 14 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

In Uttar Pradesh, there were 16 cases of the virus with Rajasthan reporting five cases.

Also Read: All passengers coming to Kashmir from Leh to be quarantined

According to government data, 15 people were cured of the virus and discharged nationwide.

Haryana reported the most number of foreigners infected with the virus with 14 testing positive followed by three in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman in Chandigarh tested positive for COVID-19 with travel history to the United Kingdom, authorities said on Thursday.

Telangana reported seven more cases of coronavirus. The state government said all patients were Indonesian nationals.