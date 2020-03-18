In quarantine due to coronavirus? You have got company in PM Modi's speeches

India is currently at Stage 2 of the coronavirus pandemic. This, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), means that at present, there is no community transmission of the virus.

Additionally, India has taken a slew of important measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, which include putting people who had been exposed to the infection under quarantine. The government also has made arrangements for the quarantined people to not get bored while sitting at home.

The quarantined will soon be given a collection of speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep them company.

"We regularly distribute the copies of these speeches to various dignitaries, as well as to schools and colleges on various occasions," a source aware of the development told Business Standard. This reading material could also be distributed at all the quarantine centres across the country.

Among other measures taken by India, all international passengers coming to India are being screened at airports. Those who display symptoms or have a recent history of travel to or residence in countries reporting local transmission of COVID-19 are being compulsorily quarantined.

India has so far recorded 147 positive cases of COVID-19. Three people have passed away.

