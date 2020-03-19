Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh with travel history to UK

A 23-year-old woman in Chandigarh tested positive for COVID-19 with travel history to the United Kingdom, authorities said.

Telangana reported seven more cases of coronavirus. The state government said all patients were Indonesian nationals and were sent to isolation wards.

Indian authorities on Wednesday continued to put a mechanism in place to fight the virus with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visiting Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take stock of preparedness to fight the virus.

"I reviewed the arrangements we have made here to ensure everything is running smoothly," Harsh Vardhan said, adding,"we are doing our utmost to ensure that we take care of what is required to manage the situation in a scientific and professional manner."

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the Dabolim airport to review the state government's action plan to fight the virus even as Odisha conducted large scale a disinfection drive at Coaching Depot Bhubaneswar as a precautionary measure.

The Assam government has issued advisory over the closure of all liquor bars, night clubs, beauty parlous and salons in the state.

